Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $24.42 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 54.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 49,602 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,432,948,000 after purchasing an additional 622,075 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

NYSE:V traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.03. 125,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,354. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $356.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.