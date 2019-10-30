Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.53.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,772. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

