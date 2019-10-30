Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

GPN stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 44,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

