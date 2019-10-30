Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 347.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,482 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,293,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

MDSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.35.

Shares of MDSO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.22. 7,354,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,614. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.