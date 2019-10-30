Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $857.27 million.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $75.13. 9,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,414. Medpace has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.35%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.25.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.