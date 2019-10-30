Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,895,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,403. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.