Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.69, 577,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,112,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 218,085 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

