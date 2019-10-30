Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

