Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.46

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.46 and last traded at $118.46, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

