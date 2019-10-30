Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mercury Systems updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.03-2.11 EPS.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 89,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,391. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $459,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,487.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $53,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,729 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

