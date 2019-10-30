MetaHash (MHC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.70 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $661,686.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00216058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01482107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,628,179,104 coins and its circulating supply is 1,474,401,606 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

