MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Trimmed by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises about 1.3% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 8,761 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $250,126.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,126.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

