Michael R. Dumais Sells 11,554 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UTX stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

