Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela Sells 2,500 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MSFT stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,471,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,464,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

