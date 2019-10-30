Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,175 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,073.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,176 shares of company stock worth $46,660,857 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

