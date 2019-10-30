Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,176 shares of company stock valued at $46,660,857. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,073.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

