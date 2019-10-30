Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $160.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

MSFT stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,073.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,176 shares of company stock valued at $46,660,857. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

