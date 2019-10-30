Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $64.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

