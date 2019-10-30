Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $91,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,474.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 8,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $233,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,017 shares of company stock worth $1,003,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 149,871 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 96,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $657.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

