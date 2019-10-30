Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) were up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), approximately 40,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 28,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506 ($6.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 560.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.26 million and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 4.85 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby bought 30,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153,000 ($199,921.60).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.