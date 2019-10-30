Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

NYSE:MTX opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after acquiring an additional 187,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 147,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,706,000 after acquiring an additional 79,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 240,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.