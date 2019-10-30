Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Minoan Group plc (LON:MIN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.00. Minoan Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 213,644 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Minoan Group Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc is a holding and management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, creation, development and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which it acts as agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel and other accommodation and leisure services.

