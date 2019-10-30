Mirai Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Mirai has a market capitalization of $3,474.00 and approximately $446.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirai has traded 82.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00700131 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030073 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003886 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000572 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mirai Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.