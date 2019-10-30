Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

MIRM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

MIRM opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.83). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 9,070 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $99,951.40. Also, Director Laurent Fischer bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,432 shares of company stock worth $232,684.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

