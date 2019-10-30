Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.28. Mirvac Group shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 10,702,557 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.06.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

In other news, insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz sold 70,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.11 ($2.20), for a total transaction of A$220,352.54 ($156,278.39).

Mirvac Group Company Profile (ASX:MGR)

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.