Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MOBL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $671.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $3,778,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,133,327 shares of company stock worth $14,395,291 in the last ninety days. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 519.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

