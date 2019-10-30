Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.95 Per Share

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MHK. Nomura decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bruckmann purchased 2,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.69 per share, with a total value of $235,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,740,663.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 79,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 59.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 166.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

