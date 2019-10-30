Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 1,935 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,932.14 ($25.25).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,915 ($25.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,910 ($24.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Peter Oswald acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,833.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,596.50 ($20.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,578.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,670.04. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

