Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNR. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 291,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $338,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

