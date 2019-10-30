Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Monro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.98.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. 249,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,243. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. Monro has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $215,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Monro by 5.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Monro by 30.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Monro by 10.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 103,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Monro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

