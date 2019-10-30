Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MGAM stock opened at GBX 242.80 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The firm has a market cap of $692.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 228.92 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.60 ($3.76).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Advanced Materials to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.29 ($4.17).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.