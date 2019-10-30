Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.86% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 330.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 145.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $50.59.

