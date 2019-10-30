Morgan Stanley Increases Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $115.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $108.75 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $709.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.