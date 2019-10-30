Morgan Stanley Purchases 113,165 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 113,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,667,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 151,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

OXLC stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Director John Stuart Reardon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.