Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $137.15.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at $883,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,524,725. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

