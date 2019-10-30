Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.