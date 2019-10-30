Morgan Stanley Sells 1,247 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 200,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $13,936,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.