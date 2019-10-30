MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 56,600 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOSY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Get MoSys alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.