Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,722,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $892,389,000 after buying an additional 945,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,767.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,803,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,780,000 after buying an additional 10,524,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 183.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,404,000 after buying an additional 6,161,044 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,777,000 after buying an additional 751,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 41.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,251,000 after buying an additional 2,462,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. 1,638,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.59%.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,564.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

