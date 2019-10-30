MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.19. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $137.82.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

