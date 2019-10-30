MTY Food Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.40. 59,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$51.61 and a 12-month high of C$73.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$163.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTY. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Murat Armutlu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$52.75 per share, with a total value of C$52,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,635,250.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.