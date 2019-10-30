Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $223.97

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.97 and traded as high as $250.80. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $250.80, with a volume of 322,420 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €238.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €223.97.

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.