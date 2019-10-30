Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $227,293,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $189,280,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $112,558,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $83,909,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $61,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $585,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,380. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 150,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,613. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

