Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,991,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,284,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,386,000 after purchasing an additional 346,945 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Trimble by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,972,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686,687 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,696,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,316,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 77,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $102,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $585,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

