Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. 1,333,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,437,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $161.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

