Murphy Oil (MUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

