Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cowen cut Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,040 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 509,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after buying an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 57.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 359,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 488,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,502. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

