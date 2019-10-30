Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nabors Industries stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,723,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,695. The company has a market capitalization of $688.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.64. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

