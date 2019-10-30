Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, 116,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 48,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 million and a PE ratio of -28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., through its subsidiary, Nanalysis Corp., operates as an industrial technology company. The company engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance analyzers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, and education industries. Its products include NMReady-60PRO, a dual-channel nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer for multinuclear academic, research, and QA/QC inquires; NMReady-60e that allows students to acquire NMR data on their own samples and process these results during the lab; AUTOsample-60, a top mounting autosampler; NMReady-flow NMR flow cell kits; NMReady-CONNECT spectrometer that provides data about an instrument's performance and allows the user to setup, launch, and monitor spectroscopy experiments; and NMR accessories.

