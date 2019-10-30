NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Shares Down 3%

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29, approximately 12,622 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 18,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38.

In other NanoXplore news, insider Mason Graphite Inc. sold 16,713,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$21,727,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,474,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,117,069.70.

About NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

